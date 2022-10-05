Law by which administrative-territorial units acquire agricultural land outside towns IS unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) admitted, on Wednesday, the referral of President Klaus Iohannis in connection with the law allowing administrative-territorial units to purchase agricultural land outside the city in a simplified procedure, CCR officials stated for AGERPRES.

The head of state sent the CCR a notification of unconstitutionality on the law that provides for the possibility for administrative-territorial units to acquire, in a simplified procedure, without meeting the established conditions and terms, agricultural lands outside the town for the carrying out of works or investments of public utility, told Agerpres.

In the opinion of the head of state, the law should have been adopted as an organic law, and one of its effects is that it will allow, without respecting the right of pre-emption, the alienation by sale to any person of the categories of land excluded from the scope of the law.

The President also maintains that the exclusion from the scope of Law no. 17/2014 of agricultural lands located outside the village on which tree and vine crops are located owned by natural persons, who can alienate an area of no more than 3 ha in a period of 3 years, represents a change in the conditions in which foreign citizens and stateless persons will be able to acquire the right of private ownership over such lands.

President Iohannis had requested that the CCR admit the notification and declare the law unconstitutional, as a whole.