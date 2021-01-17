Law enforcement issues 5,337 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours amounting to 924,857 lei

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Romania issued 5,337 fines amounting to 924,857 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

The Police also found five instances of thwarting disease control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal Code, on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,541 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.The Interior Ministry has been operating since July 4 the 0800.800.165 toll-free line where violations of the COVID-19 health protection norms can be reported.The calls are taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed locally for verification of the notified aspects.