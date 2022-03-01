Leader of Romanian ethnics in Odessa suggests enrolling refugee Romanian children in homeland education system

Anatol Popescu, president of the "Basarabia" Association of ethnic Romanians from the Ukrainian region of Odessa (which also includes southern Bessarabia - ed. note), proposes to the Romanian authorities the creation within the government of Romania of a directorate dedicated to the young Romanian ethnics in Ukraine and also readying a task force that should enroll refugee Romanian children from Ukraine with the education system in our country.

"I discussed with my colleagues in Cernauti that it would be time for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the government of Romania, the Department for Romanians Everywhere to set up a dedicated directorate for young Romanian ethnic refugees from Ukraine, and also for a task force to be created to enroll these children in the Romanian preschool, primary, middle school, or high school education system. This situation is here to last, at least during the current school year these children should attend classes to the extent possible, wherever they are housed by our selfless Romanians," Popescu said in a Facebook video recording. Agerpres.ro informs.

He thanked the Romanians for their solidarity in supporting the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

"Thank you Romania, a big thank you to the Romanian people for supporting us, for hosting Romanians from Ukraine, for receiving ethnic Ukrainians, ethnic Russians, ethnic Bulgarians, ethnic Gagauzians who all fled the Russian tanks and who now need a roof and a bed, a school bench, a prayer and a warm meal," said Anatol Popescu.

He added that a military unit close to his village had been bombed this morning and renewed calls for support to those in need.

"Just this morning, the military unit eight kilometers away from my village of Caraclia, an old Bulgarian colony, a beautiful and peaceful settlement, has been targeted by missiles from Russian warships in the Black Sea, which are now headed for Odessa and the Bessarabian coast of Ukraine. Please stand by those compelled to flee the Russian army and give them shelter the Romanian way, on the territory of Romania, of the Republic of Moldova and wherever there is need for humanity and brotherhood," was Anatol Popescu's plea.