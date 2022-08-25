Leksell Gamma Knife Stereotactic Radiosurgery laboratory, inaugurated at Iasi Neurosurgery Hospital

he Leksell Gamma Knife Stereotactic Radiosurgery Laboratory, within the Hospital of Neurosurgery in Iasi, a treatment through which brain surgeries can be performed without a scalpel, was officially inaugurated on Thursday, in the presence of Swedish ambassador to Romania Therese Hyden and Health Minister Alexandru Rafila.

The ambassador said that although cancer is a common disease in humans, this serious disease can be treated with the help of technology.

According to her, Sweden has come a long way in terms of cancer prevention and treatment, so the survival rate is high.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said that he is impressed by the changes that this medical unit has gone through in recent years.

The Gamma Knife equipment was purchased by the Neurosurgery Hospital from its own funds and funds allocated by the Iasi County Council, the administrative institution under which it is located. The technology, from the newest generation, cost 5.3 million euros and was placed in the Leksell Gamma Knife Stereotactic Radiosurgery Laboratory. Since its commissioning, three patients are treated on average every day.

Neurosurgery Hospital Manager Lucian Eva said that by means of this technology, brain surgery is performed without a scalpel and without affecting the healthy tissue. Such interventions are painless. Practically, it is no longer operated through the classical method, but irradiated, that is, it is intervened with precision and ease on the deep, hard-to-reach areas, which endanger patients' lives, told Agerpres.

In Romania, there are approximately 7,600 patients who could be treated with the help of this technology. Until now, 500 patients were treated annually in Bucharest. Doctors with the Neurosurgery Hospital in Iasi estimate that 1,000 patients will be treated annually at this medical unit.