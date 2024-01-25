Lidl customers donate 153.8 tons of food to support disadvantaged communities, in December 2023

The customers of the Lidl Romania retailer donated a record amount of food in December 2023, namely 153.8 tons, to support disadvantaged communities, the retailer informs in a press release.

The ninth edition of the food collection, made together with the Food Bank, took place at the national level, for the first time in all the retailer's stores countrywide.

The products donated by customers in December 2023 were collected by the more than 2,000 volunteers of the Food Banks and distributed to 253 NGOs from several regions of the country. The 153.8 tons of food reached approximately 39,000 vulnerable people: the elderly, children, adults on the verge of poverty or people with disabilities.

According to the quoted source, the most frequently donated products were basic foods, such as flour, oil, pasta, sugar, rice, butter and canned goods.

Thus, since the first edition of the food collection, from 2019 until now, Lidl customers have donated over 342 tons of food. Lidl Romania is a founding partner of the Food Banks, and, since its inauguration in 2016 and until now, the retailer has been actively involved in the fight against food waste, donating over 2,000 tons of food and non-food products.