Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu appointed as Chief of Defence Staff

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decree appointing Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu as Chief of Defence Staff as of 1 December, according to the Presidential Administration.

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) approved on Wednesday the appointment of Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu as Chief of Defence Staff.On 28 October, the head of state signed the decree on the discharge of then Chief of Defence Staff General Nicolae Ciuca, who subsequently took over as Minister of National Defence in the Orban Cabinet. Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu was the Deputy Chief of Defence Staff.