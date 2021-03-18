Life Care turnover goes up 35% in 2020, profit by 65%

The Life Care company has registered in 2020 a profit of almost 1 million Euro, with 65% more than the previous year and a turnover of over 10 million Euro, rising by 25%, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"First, we took care of the supply chain and immediately decided to increase our stocks. We all adapted in a very short time, so that the team functioned without reproach, many from home. The essential word was online, which is already an integrated part of our business, and thus we managed to ship to the whole Europe, even in areas which were relatively closed during that time, such as Spain and Italy," Cristian Onetiu, co-founder of Life Care, said.

Apart from the measures taken at an efficient functioning level of business, there were also those which sought out the community of clients and partners. Thus, Gabriel Dumitru, CEO of Life Care, says that another decision, for business, but also on a human level, which addressed clients, led to success: creating special promotions, followed by recommendations, for immunity products. This decision took, apart from a growth of the already existing demand, to a community one as well, which expanded by 25% to new clients, during the first 5 months of the pandemic, but also sales which surpassed 17% from the same period of 2019.

Apart from that, in a year of recession, characterized by financial restructuring at employees' level for many companies, Life Care offered the opportunity for a new beginning and for the growing of the income for those who wished to become partners, starting their own business in this system of direct sales.

Thus, Life Care registered a significant growth of 50% from 2019, with 50,000 active independent partners.

Currently, Life Care covers a marketplace of 25 EU countries (among which there is Romania, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Spain, Slovakia, France, Belgium) and the United States of America, on a platform of sales and learning - classes and training modules for partners - in 8 languages (Romanian, English, Italian, Hungarian, German, Spanish, French and Slovakian).

Founded by Cristian and Danut Onetiu brothers, Life Care is the largest local direct sales company, not just in Romania, but also in South-Eastern Europe, on the bio, natural and vegan products. Currently, Life Care counts for 58 employees and an autonomous management team of over 5 years.