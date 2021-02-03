 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Light industry's Pasculescu: No facemasks from Romanian companies ordered by state, we export to Germany, France, Italy

HOLDE TEXTIL EXPO
Mihai Pasculescu

The Romanian companies from the textile industry, certified to produce protection masks, have not received any order from the Romanian state for such products, thus being exported in countries such as Germany or France, the chairman of the Employer's Federation of the Light Industry, Mihai Pasculescu, told press conference, on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

"Shops are closed, there are no orders, we are only making medical and protection clothing, and we export that. The State (Romanian state, ed. n) has not ordered any single mask from the Romanian companies that were certified to making these products, and as such we export them to France, Italy and Germany," the clothing industry leader said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.