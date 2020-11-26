 
     
Local car registration, anti-graft officials in crosshairs for corruption (sources)

Workers with the Suceava County Anti-Corruption Directorate, as well as employees of the Romanian Automotive Register (RAR) branches in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Neamt, Bacau and Suceava are reportedly targeted by raids of National Anti-Corruption (DNA) prosecutors today in three corruption cases, judicial sources have told AGERPRES.

According to the sources, the cases would have been built on notifications, related complaints, with the case jurisdiction lying with DNA Suceava.

DNA has announced that 67 raids are being carried out in Bucharest and in the counties of Suceava, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Neamt and Bacau in three cases of corruption, money laundering and the formation of an organized criminal group allegedly committed in 2018 - 2020.

"On Thursday, as a result of obtaining the legal warrants from the relevant court, domiciliary searches are carried out in 67 locations in Bucharest City and the following counties: Suceava, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Neamt and Bacau, including nine public institutions, individual and corporate addresses," according to a DNA press statemnt.

 

