LocalElections2020/Basescu: I won't stop from electoral race; it's like asking an airplane: stop a little!

Former President (2004-2014) and Mayor of Bucharest (2000-2004), Traian Basescu, currently an MEP running on behalf of the People's Movement Party (PMP) for the Bucharest City Hall, stated on Monday that he will "never" stop from an electoral race, because "it's like asking an airplane at 11,000 meters: 'Stop a little!' I am that airplane."

"This question also amuses me [if he intends to drop out of the electoral race - e.n.]. No, ma'am, I am not a vote peddler, I have no votes to give, no votes to buy. I am not buying, nor selling, I am taking. I am taking how many votes I can. I will never stop from an electoral race. It's like telling an airplane at 11,000 meters: 'Stop a little!' I am that airplane," said Basescu in a press conference.

In what regards an alliance with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the parliamentary elections, Traian Basescu said that he excludes this possibility.

"I am excluding it, nobody believes these people anymore. Seven days before the lists were submitted we said we'll form an alliance. Seven days before we all had to meet. Let's see who is running, let's see how we give better candidates, let's see how we don't make fools of ourselves. They took us off guard. We were prepared to go with a joint list for the Bucharest City Hall, with a sole candidate, but it seems better for that candidate, Nicusor Dan, to be supported by them, not us," Basescu said.