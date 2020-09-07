LocalElections2020/ Orban: Political red will disappear from Transylvania after these local elections

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban told an electoral event organized on Sunday evening in the historic center of the northeastern Bistrita city that the political "red will disappear from Transylvania" after the ballot on September 27 and called on the people of Bistrita to vote Liberal.

"After these local elections, the red color will disappear from Transylvania, and don't let Bistrita remain red, because if this happens people will say that Bistrita is no longer in Transylvania. As such, I trust you that we will give Bistrita a new beginning and the chance for an authentic development to be felt in the improvement of the everybody's life," Orban said.

He told the meeting that he guarantees for the Liberal candidates for Bistrita mayor and for president of the Bistrita-Nasaud County Council, Ioan Turc (leader of the PNL Bistrita-Nasaud local branch), and Stelian Dolha, respectively.

Referring to the fact that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is running in the local elections in Bistrita-Nasaud together with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Pro Romania and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) under new electoral colors and logo, the PNL Chairman said that the Social Democrats behave like "a chameleon".

"I am glad that we are together [with the USR-PLUS Alliance] in this effort to defeat a chameleon that is able to take any color and any shape in order to trick the people once again. I tell the PSD voters: if you see three roses and the PSD on the ballot paper, you can vote with them. But they are hiding, they are no longer there, the PSD is gone. Therefore, having no one to vote with, you can stay at home, but still better, vote with PNL because you will be much better off with us," Ludovic Orban said.