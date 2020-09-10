LocalElections2020/ PMP leader Tomac denounces lack of campaign debate as democracy killer

In the time left until the wrap-up of the local elections campaign, Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac wants "real" debates and confrontations organized on subjects, programs and challenges arising from the health crisis in healthcare, education, the economy and finance.

''Democracy in danger! Obviously any lucid citizen is aware that the priority of the day must be related to the health crisis and the need for safety because the pandemic has taken us off the natural track and set us new goals. In this context, we were forced to postpone the elections, which is why they take place in September, although the pandemic has revealed multiple vulnerabilities of the state in the field of public health, education, economy and public finances. But I notice something that saddens me deeply - absolutely no one grasps this electoral opportunity to send a signal of democracy revival. Wasn't this the right time to actively discuss, debate and, naturally, address questions to the entire political class about what needs to be done in the field of health, education, economy?," Tomac wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In his opinion, Romania needs debates and solutions.

''We can't stagnate and look for excuses for everything. The essence of democracy is the debate, its absence shows that the Romanian democracy is in enormous suffering. We had presidential elections without real confrontations and debates. The scenario now repeats in the local elections and we are all starting to get used to this style that is suicidal for democracy. In such a society, the politicians will become increasingly listless and dangerous, and the media will grow resigned to this, which cannot bring us anything good in the future. We still have two more weeks of campaigning, maybe the healthy part of the civil society that serves values, not people, takes action and sets the tone for debates on issues, programs and the challenges we are facing," Tomac wrote.