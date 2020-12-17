London transport announcement

The Government's latest guidance makes it clear that everyone should try to reduce their journeys, walk or cycle and travel at quiet times and on quiet routes. If you need to travel, you can take simple steps to do so safely.

The Government Tier 3 restrictions mean that customers should avoid travelling outside of the capital unless for education or work purposes, where work cannot be done from home.

For those who do need to travel, we are running a normal service to help social distancing. Please plan ahead and travel during quiet times. These are currently between 08:15 and 16:00 and after 17:30 on weekdays, and before noon and after 18:00 on weekends on public transport. On roads, the quiet times are from 10:00 until 15:00 and after 19:00 on weekdays, and before 10:00 and after 18:00 on weekends. You can plan your journey using Journey Planner and our travel tools.

We have a range of information to help you plan a walking and cycling journey.

An enhanced cleaning regime on our transport network continues to make the network cleaner than ever. Extensive signage is in place on trains, buses, platforms and stations, reminding those who need to make a journey to socially distance.

Our enforcement staff and police partners are actively enforcing the national requirement for everyone to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while in a station or on public transport, unless you are exempt.

To find out more about what we're doing to protect our customers, visit our coronavirus webpage.

Our services will be running every day, apart from Christmas Day when most public transport services will not operate. If you need to travel over the festive period, we have details of services running each day. Customers are advised to plan ahead and avoid peak times. Roads are likely to be busy throughout the festive period. Source: tfl.gov.uk