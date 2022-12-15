Losses suffered by Romania due to non-adherence to Schengen exceed 25 billion euros (IntMin)

The losses suffered by Romania due to the fact that it does not enter the Schengen area exceed the sum of 25 billion euros, Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode said on Thursday, at the meeting of all the heads of the Gendarmerie structures in Europe, in Bucharest.

Asked by journalists, in Parliament, how much money was invested to secure the external borders to Schengen standards, Bode answered: "There was an assessment at a certain point, the costs for the Ministry of Internal Affairs alone exceeded one billion euros - partly from Romania's budget, partly from European funds. We are talking about the capabilities at the border, modern technology, the equipment, the training of over 60,000 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the two Schengen training centers, in Buzau and in Ploiesti. Beyond this financial effort, the losses registered by Romania in the 11 years since it meets all the conditions and does not benefit from the related rights are immeasurable. I saw an analysis of one of the Big Four companies - the calculation was somewhere around 200 million RON in losses per month. Do the math and we exceed 25 billion euros in losses recorded by Romania due to non-accession to this common space."

Regarding Romania's expectations in the context of the participation of President Klaus Iohannis, on Thursday, in the European Council, the minister of the Interior said that it must be seen what the Council's conclusions are, if there will really be a recommendation for the Council of Ministers, so that on the agenda of the next Justice and Home Affairs Council to find this draft decision regarding our country.

Lucian Bode was present, on Thursday, at the meeting of all the heads of Gendarmerie structures in Europe, this being the last activity of the Romanian Gendarmerie as the holder of the Presidency of the High Level Interministerial Committee (CIMIN) of the European Gendarmerie Force. The Presidency was handed over to Italy, in a solemn ceremony, and a Memorandum was signed with the General Inspectorate of Carabinieri from the Republic of Moldova, whereby all European Gendarmerie forces assume the role of providing support in the training and improvement of the Moldova Carabinieri.AGERPRES