Ludovic Orban: I reiterate request to our partners to avoid start of media war

PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the agreement with the negotiating partners to form a government to communicate only in common was not respected and requested that they respect each other and avoid "starting a media war through public statements."

"I communicate publicly today because I have to communicate publicly, because, unfortunately, the agreement we had to communicate only in common and only on the basis of pre-established agreements was not respected. (...) I reiterate the request to our partners to respect each other, to dialogue in the negotiations, to avoid triggering a media war through public statements in which to support partisan points of view that may reduce the chances of understanding", said Orban, at the PNL headquarters, after announcing the mandate with which he will present in the negotiations with USR PLUS, UDMR and minorities.

Orban said he was convinced there would be more wisdom and respect for partners in the coming period.

"I categorically deny any lie that was launched on sources by some or others. Our mandate, of PNL, is to negotiate, if possible, the formation of a government with USR PLUS, UDMR and, obviously, with the group of national minorities. I am convinced that in the coming period there will be more wisdom, more respect for partners, more respect for the vote of citizens and for democracy, and as long as there is openness on all sides, we will reach to a common governance formula that Romania needs as soon as possible", added the PNL leader.

Ludovic Orban presented, on Wednesday, the decision of the National Political Bureau of the liberals regarding the "flexibility" of the negotiating mandate with USR PLUS and UDMR, showing that there are two variants, respectively Florin Citu - proposal for prime minister, Ludovic Orban - candidate for office of speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Ludovic Orban - nominated by the Prime Minister, Florin Citu - candidate for the position of speaker of the Senate.