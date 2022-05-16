MAE: Annual informing visit of heads of foreign missions accredited to Romania - in Suceava and Iasi

The heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest have conducted, over the weekend, the annual informing and documenting visit, which took pace in the counties of Iasi and Suceava, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to a release sent on Monday to AGERPRES, the visit is part of the public diplomacy program conducted on the occasion of the anniversary, in 2022, of 160 years since the establishment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was focused on promoting elements regarding Romania's history and the national cultural patrimony."In the current international context, marked by the illegal military aggression of Russia against Ukraine, a major crisis, with profound and lengthy implications, started in the immediate vicinity of the European Union, the visit organized with the support of local authorities in Iasi and Suceava counties placed emphasis on presenting Romania's efforts and involvement in supporting Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens. Thus, visits were organized in the refugee reception area of the Siret Border Crossing Point and the humanitarian hub in Suceava, as well as meetings with the entities involved in this process," MAE mentions.The documenting visit of the heads of diplomatic missions to the county of Iasi included, among others, presenting the Iasi Regional Institute for Oncology and the Center for medical simulation of the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi, a reception by the Metropolitan of Moldova and Bucovina, Teofan, the presentation of company Antibiotice Iasi and visiting the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Palace in Ruginoasa.In the county of Suceava, the presentation of the facilities for humanitarian assistance for Ukrainian citizens was followed by visits to the Suceava Princely Citadel and the Bucovina Village Museum, as well as the ceramics and pottery workshops in the commune of Marginea, the monasteries of Voronet and Dragomirna, and the Arinis Park in Gura Humorului.The visits were accomplished with the participation of the business environment and local producers, for the purpose of promoting tourism and local and regional patrimony. AGERPRES