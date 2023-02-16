 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MAE: Romania sends 43 tons of humanitarian supplies for persons affected by quake in Syria

DSU
salvatori romani

In total, 43 tons of humanitarian supplies sent from Romania are destined to the population affected by the earthquake in Syria, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) conveyed on its Twitter page on Thursday, told Agerpres.

"Romania stands in solidarity with Syria earthquake victims and heavily affected people, sending much needed assistance via European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM). Two flights have already landed at Beirut and Gaziantep humanitarian hubs, with 4 more flights to come and a total of 43 tons of humanitarian supplies!," the MAE informed on the online platform.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.