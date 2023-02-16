MAE: Romania sends 43 tons of humanitarian supplies for persons affected by quake in Syria

In total, 43 tons of humanitarian supplies sent from Romania are destined to the population affected by the earthquake in Syria, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) conveyed on its Twitter page on Thursday, told Agerpres.

"Romania stands in solidarity with Syria earthquake victims and heavily affected people, sending much needed assistance via European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM). Two flights have already landed at Beirut and Gaziantep humanitarian hubs, with 4 more flights to come and a total of 43 tons of humanitarian supplies!," the MAE informed on the online platform.