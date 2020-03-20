MAE: Romanians working seasonally in Italy to be repatriated by plane; first flight Saturday

Several Romanians working seasonally in Italy will be brought to the country by plane, and a first flight of this kind, from Turin, is scheduled on Saturday.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry have identified several versions of air transport which will allow the return to the country of the Romanian citizens, non-residents, who are seasonal workers affected by the drastic restriction of the economic activities in which they were engaged in Italy, as well as the Romanian citizens who are in Italy in special situations without real possibilities to continue their stay on the Italian territory, which imposes their repatriation in the shortest time possible," a MAE release sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.According to the quoted source, a first flight will be organised from Turin on 21 March.The details regarding the organisation of this charter type flights will be communicated in due time to the Romanian citizens who meet the aforementioned criteria.The MAE renews the calls made regarding the avoidance of any foreign trips which are not absolutely essential and the recommendation that tourists or Romanian citizens who are temporarily abroad urgently return to the country."We also call on the Romanian citizens to prove understanding and responsibility, and responsibly assess the opportuneness of currently traveling abroad. Such trips can entail major risks, endangering the citizens' safety and their possibility to return to the country. Moreover, we call on the Romanian citizens with the domicile or residence abroad to strictly observe the recommendations of the authorities in these states and we underscore that trips to Romania are not advised. These trips can be affected by the restrictions imposed by the transit states and can be an additional factor of spreading the COVID-19 infection, thus, endangering the safety of those back home," the MAE mentions.