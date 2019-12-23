 
     
MAI ceremony commemorating fallen heroes at Otopeni on 23 December 1989

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
MAI ministerul afacerilor interne Inquam Photos

Interior Minister Marcel Vela participated at the Ministry headquarters, on Monday, in a ceremony commemorating the gendarme heroes who died on 23 December 1989, at the "Henri Coanda" International Airport. 

A synod of priests have officiated a memorial service in memory of those who died then. 

Moreover, a memorial plaque has been unveiled for policeman Cristian Amaries, killed in action, while trying to apprehend a nationwide wanted person. 

At the ceremony, alongside the Interior Minister, also in attendance were Secretary of State Bogdan Despescu, Minister's chief of cabinet Traian Berbeceanu.

