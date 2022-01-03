MAI: More than 11,350 fines issued, approx. 2,300 offences recorded in three days

The police detected approximately 2,300 offences that were committed over the weekend and issued over 11,350 fines worth 4.6 million lei, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) informed on Monday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, more than 25,000 employees of the Ministry of Interior were on duty this weekend, ready to intervene in support of the citizens. The law enforcement attached to the Ministry of Interior were engaged in ensuring public order during 220 public events, with no special incidents being reported as a result of these activities.Also, according to the Ministry of Interior, the traffic policemen acted on the busiest routes in order to avoid blockages and prevent traffic accidents, with 288 offences recorded on this segment. As a result of the violations found, 994 driving licenses were seized and 236 registration certificates were withdrawn.The border police ensured the traffic flow at the checkpoints as the number of people who crossed the border in these three days increased, with over 230,000 people and about 57,000 vehicles crossing the country's borders.In terms of military firefighters missions, they responded to more than 4,000 emergencies, including 200 fires.In order to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the structures of the Ministry of Interior verified over 5,606 economic operators and 202,054 people, with 1,399 sanctions being issued, worth 723,200 lei, the MAI showed.