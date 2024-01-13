Maia Sandu: Russia intensifies actions to destabilize Republic of Moldova

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, declared, on Saturday, in Timisoara, that the Russian Federation tried, throughout this period, to destabilize the order and power in Chisinau, each time trying to use the regime in the Transnistrian region, but the country undertook all actions to counter these attempts, Agerpres reports.

"During this entire period, Russia tried to destabilize the order and power in Chisinau, each time trying to use the regime in the Transnistrian region. We are aware of these risks and we are taking all actions to prevent these destabilizations. We talk to them and we communicate to the citizens about these risks, as we did last year, when Russia's intention was to overthrow the Government (from Chisinau - ed.n). Together with the citizens and the state institutions, we are trying to protect ourselves from these risks, but we still have work to do, there are still vulnerabilities," said Maia Sandu, in a press conference.

She emphasized that the Republic of Moldova counts on the support of Romania and the international community in this sense.

"We know that this spring Russia will resume its actions to try to destabilize the situation," Maia Sandu pointed out.The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, received on Saturday the "Timisoara for European values" Award, established this year by the Municipality of Timisoara to honor internationally recognized personalities who, with determination, courage and creativity, promote or defend European values within and outside the European Union.