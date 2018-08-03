Maior: Exploiting natural gases in offshore, onshore sectors, a success for Romania's economy and security

Exploiting natural gases in the offshore and onshore sectors and the strategic projects ran on the Black Sea, especially, will be a success for the economy and security of Romania, Romanian Ambassador to the USA, George Cristian Maior, said in a statement remitted to AGERPRES on Friday regarding the investment projects in the energy sector on the Black Sea.

"Capitalizing the natural resources of Romania in the service of the country is a priority project," Maior underscored after presenting, in a meeting with the American Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, the stage of completion of the Romanian segment of the BRHA gas pipeline.In the context of discussions had with the American official, the ambassador expressed his hope that the states participating in this project, especially Hungary, respect their commitments assumed at a government level, towards their partners and the European Union."Furthermore, I showed that Hungary must understand the importance of gas exploitation in the Black Sea and act constructively, avoiding incorrect actions or messages that can generate harmful confusions for the entire project. Moreover, I mentioned that Romania has the historical, geographical, economic and strategic potential to become a regional hub in the energy sector," George Cristian Maior stated.In what regards the legislative framework in Romania regarding the new natural gas exploitations, the Ambassador reiterated his conviction that the process is following a natural, balanced and constitutional path in the interest of Romania, which would take into account the conditions for economic success that our country, as well as the investors involved, need.Furthermore, during the discussions had with the American Secretary of Energy, George Cristian Maior expressed his belief that it will be a successful project which will bring multiple benefits to Romania and will have a major impact on raising the level of energy security of our country and the region.At the meeting, the United States Secretary of Energy confirmed his interest to participate in the high level summit of the Three Seas Initiative which is to take place in Bucharest on September 17-18, 2018.