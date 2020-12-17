MAI's Dajbog: Policemen carry out about 200 searches in two days

Approximately 200 searches were carried out, on Wednesday and Thursday, by the structures of the Ministry the Interior (MAI) in cases of drug trafficking, robbery, fraud and tax evasion, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Monica Dajbog said on Thursday.

"The MAI structures carried out almost 200 searches, yesterday and today [Wednesday and Thursday], under the supervision of prosecutors, in criminal cases in which investigations are carried out for committing serious crimes, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, robbery, fraud, smuggling, tax evasion, illegal operations with pyrotechnic articles, non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime," Dajbog said at the MAI headquarters.

According to her, the actions aimed at documenting the criminal activity of the suspected persons, recovering the damages and seizing the goods obtained from committing crimes or illegally detained.