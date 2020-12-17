 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MAI's Dajbog: Policemen carry out about 200 searches in two days

Agerpres
Poliție

Approximately 200 searches were carried out, on Wednesday and Thursday, by the structures of the Ministry the Interior (MAI) in cases of drug trafficking, robbery, fraud and tax evasion, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Monica Dajbog said on Thursday.

"The MAI structures carried out almost 200 searches, yesterday and today [Wednesday and Thursday], under the supervision of prosecutors, in criminal cases in which investigations are carried out for committing serious crimes, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, robbery, fraud, smuggling, tax evasion, illegal operations with pyrotechnic articles, non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime," Dajbog said at the MAI headquarters.

According to her, the actions aimed at documenting the criminal activity of the suspected persons, recovering the damages and seizing the goods obtained from committing crimes or illegally detained.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.