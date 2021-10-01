Malfunctions, deficiencies found at Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta in 2020 and February 2021

Interior Minister Lucian Bode specified on Friday that the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) teams that carried out controls, last year and this year, at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta, where a fire resulting in seven casualties took place on Friday, found a number of malfunctions and deficiencies, as a result of which penalties were applied, agerpres reports.

"We had a control carried out at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta in November last year, respectively a control carried out in February of this year. A series of malfunctions and irregularities were found, sanctions were applied, but Secretary of State Raed Arafat will speak to you about all these malfunctions, deficiencies and compliance terms at the site. He is the one coordinating the investigation on behalf of IGSU [General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations].

He also specified that specialists from the National Institute of Forensics, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations went at the scene of the fire, and the investigation was taken over by the Prosecutor's Office with the Constanta Court."As these structures reach certain conclusions, they will be made public," Bode added.Seven patients died on Friday in the fire that broke out at the ICU COVID Department of Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta. The entire hospital was evacuated, and all health units in the county were pre-alerted to take over patients.