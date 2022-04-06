 
     
Man dies on Kiseleff Road after his car hit fence of diplomatic representation

A man died on Wednesday morning after his car hit the fence of a diplomatic representation on the Kiseleff Road, Agerpres reports.

The car caught fire following the impact.

''This morning, around 06:00, an event was reported, in which a car was involved, which left the road and hit the fence of a diplomatic representation. The driver is deceased and it took the intervention of the firefighters to extinguish the fire that caught the car", informs the Bucharest Police.

The investigations were taken over by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal and the Homicide Service of the Capital Police in order to establish the causes and conditions under which this event occurred.

