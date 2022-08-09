 
     
Man wanted for murder surrenders in Italy

Daily Monitor
inchisoare detinut penitenciar gratii

A 30-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing a family member has surrendered in Italy, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informed on Tuesday.

He is the subject of a Iasi Court preventive arrest warrant, being investigated for committing the crime of murder against a family member, Agerpres.ro informs.

Italian authorities are starting the procedure for the implementation of the European arrest warrants, with a view to surrender, the Police mention.

The exchange of data with the Italian authorities was carried out by the police with the Criminal Investigation Service in Iasi, through the International Police Cooperation Center - SIRENE Bureau, and the SIRENE Bureau in Italy.

