MApN: Four patients with COVID, in grave condition, transported Bucharest-Oradea using military plane

A C-130 Hercules airplane of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, is conducting, on Friday, a humanitarian transport mission, on the Bucharest - Oradea route, with four patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, in grave condition.

The medical team that is monitoring the patients during the flight is formed of Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service - SMURD specialists, with the patients being taken to the airport by ambulances of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service and the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service, shows a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent to AGERPRES.

The military aircraft took off around 19:00 hrs from the 90th Air Transport Base north of Bucharest.

The transport is taking place in the context of another 12 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in critical condition that are to be transferred to Hungary on Friday, according to the Health Ministry.

Five intubated patients will be transferred to the Debrecen University Center and another seven - two intubated and five needing oxygen - will be admitted to the Szeged University Center.