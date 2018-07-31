MApN's Dusa meets Japanese parliamentary delegation - underscores strictly defensive nature of Deveselu system

Secretary of State with the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) Mircea Dusa on Wednesday had a meeting at the MApN headquarters with a delegation of the Japanese Diet, in which context he underscored the strictly defensive nature of the Component of the ballistic missile defence system in Deveselu.

"Secretary of State Mircea Dusa underscored during the meeting the strictly defensive nature of the Component of the ballistic missile defence system in Deveselu, as well as the fact that it represents a guarantee of security against the threats in the region, while at the same time being an essential capability of NATO's defence and deterrence posture," informs a press release of the MApN on Wednesday sent to AGERPRES.Moreover, the officials discussed the international security status, with emphasis on the regions of interest for both countries, and highlighted the cooperation modalities both at bilateral level and between Japan and NATO, Japan and the EU.Mircea Dusa appreciated Japan's cooperation with the North-Atlantic Alliance in such fields as supporting peace, crisis management, cyber defense or fighting terrorism and, especially, its contribution to the NATO Trust Funds.The Romanian official hailed the signing, on the occasion of the EU-Japan Summit of July 17, of the Strategic Partnership agreement between the European Union and Japan, which will help strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the security and defense field.He also mentioned the active involvement of Romania in promoting security and stability, as well as the investment made by it in the defense field, at the Romanian Army level, in the context of the political agreement to continue to earmark 2 percent of the GDP for defense expenses."Both parties appreciated the importance of the political-military dialogue in the current security context and keeping it on a consistent level, in supporting the efforts for ensuring international security and stability," reads the release.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the visit for documentation that the Japanese MPs are paying to Romania, one of the objectives of which being a visit to the facilities in Deveselu.