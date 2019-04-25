 
     
MApN: The two Romanian soldiers injured on April 13 in Afghanistan returned home

MApN

The two Romanian soldiers who were injured on April 13 in Afghanistan and who were hospitalized in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre, in Germany, returned home on Wednesday and they were hospitalized at the 'Dr. Carol Davila' Central Military Emergency University Hospital (SUUMC) in Bucharest.

"The patients have been brought by a C27 J Spartan aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Forces, while the road transportation to SUUMC was ensured by the medical teams of the Romanian Air Force 90th Airlift Base Otopeni," a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informed.

In the evening of April 24, the two soldiers were submitted to a medical examination at the SUUMC's Emergency Unit, by a multidisciplinary medical team. After the clinical and para-clinical examination they decided to hospitalize them at the Multidisciplinary Medical Assistance Centre for Injured Military in the Theatres of Operations.

Since arriving at SUUMC and until now, the patients' state is generally good and they will remain hospitalized for recovery, MApN specified.

