The leader of the Iasi branch of the Social Democrats and former chair of the County Council, Maricel Popa, who is running for a Senate seat on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), claims that Iasi "was trampled" by the Liberal Government, criticizing thus the fact that through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan there were insignificant allotments made for the city and the county.

"The financial and project allotments of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan represent nothing but a new affront to the people of Iasi. After bragging for nearly a year that together they are developing Iasi, Mihai Chirica and Costel Alexe, came back, as was to be expected, with their tail between their legs from Bucharest, where they negotiated the projects of the community. They brought to Iasi only 0.003 pct of the total funds allotted to Romania. That means 88 million euro, of the total of 30 billion euro allotted to our country by the European Union. Comparatively, Cluj will benefit from approximately 5 billion euro, more than 15 pct of the total attributed sum," says, through a press release, Maricel Popa.

He also criticized the local leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Mayor Chirica and the chair of the County Council, Costel Alexe.

"Mihai Chirica proved once more that he's a man of words not of actions. Now he has his government and still can't do anything for Iasi. About Costel Alexe, there's no use mentioning. (...) [He] does not have the capacity to manage such a situation. After crippling all that meant important projects in the Environment Ministry, now he will surely contribute to the bankruptcy of Iasi County," said Maricel Popa.

In his opinion, that section of the ring road, part of the A8 Motorway, "doesn't even represent a crumb of the needs of Iasi in the medium and long term."

"This is the level at which the two people from PNL are perceived at the national level. Two characters that made a conjectural alliance in the idea of fooling the people of Iasi and gaining all the power. They already transformed the City Hall and the County Council in their own fiefs, in which nepotism is in high regard. I hope people understand that what I did at the County Council I did for the people of Iasi, and now the imposture and the incompetence have come to govern the entire county. It's purposeless to recall that I brought more than 1 billion euro for the people of Iasi in the four years spent leading Iasi. Nor that I made functional the road infrastructure of the county or that I modernized the most important hospitals in Iasi or that we started implementing the largest water and sewage project. All of this will be worthless if the next four years will mean stagnation and brakes in the path of developing our community," said Maricel Popa.