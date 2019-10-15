 
     
Market services provided to enterprises advance 12.2 per cent in Jan-Aug

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Market services provided to enterprises recorded an increased turnover in nominal terms, in the first eight months of the year, both as unadjusted series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, of 12.2 and 12.9 per cent respectively, against the same period last year, informed the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. 

In August 2019 compared to the previous month, turnover for market services provided to enterprises dropped 4.8 per cent, in nominal terms, as unadjusted series, and increased 0.1 per cent, when adjusted. 

The official statistical numbers also show that in August 2019 against August 2018 the turnover for market services provided to enterprises gained 7.2 per cent, overall, in nominal terms, as unadjusted series, and increased by 8.5 per cent, overall, when adjusted.

