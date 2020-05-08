May 10 Royalty Day events to be scrapped this year

The traditional events organised on the occasion of the May 10 Royalty Day will be scrapped this year, and Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, will deliver a message to all Romanians on Sunday, the Royal House have announced.

"Given the current circumstances, Her Majesty the Crown Custodian's House will no longer hold traditional events on the occasion of the national holiday of May 10. Thus, neither the laying of flowers and the military ceremony at the Statue of King Carol I, nor the popular 'Garden Party' at Elisabeta Palace, attended annually by thousands of guests from all counties of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, will take place. Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown, will deliver a message on Sunday to all Romanians on the occasion of the national holiday of May 10," the Press Office of Her Majesty the Crown Custodian's House reported on Friday.

To commemorate the founder of the national dynasty and of the modern Romanian state, a representative of Her Majesty's House will symbolically lay, on the same day, a wreath at the statue of King Carol I in the Royal Palace Square of Bucharest.

Also, representative of Her Majesty's House will lay flowers at the bust of King Mihai I at the King's Square in Bucharest.