 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mayor Dan estimates red plaque buildings could be consolidated in 10 years;landlords' approval still difficult to get

nicusor dan bulina rosie

Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan estimates that within 10 years the buildings with seismic risk in Bucharest (the buildings that have a red circular plaque means they are prone to collapse in case of an earthquake) could be consolidated, told Agerpres.

He told a news conference that the legislation which targets the consolidation of buildings has been improved, but getting the agreement of all landlords is still "difficult," especially when we are talking about blocks with several apartments.

"In the first place, this is why we launched hundreds of thousands of square meters of expertise, we must have a real situation of what needs to be consolidated. If there is the money and the fact that the Romanian state has this will to finance everything that means consolidation, probably, as happens in the administration, things proceed relatively slowly, until the world learns, until the world starts to trust, probably we will get there too, under the conditions in which the financing exists, to have hundreds of consolidated buildings per year. And, then, we can think about an interval of 10 years," Nicusor Dan argued.

He mentioned that the Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings with Seismic Risk paid for the expertise of hundreds of buildings in the capital and there are dozens of buildings for which the design has been done, so that the construction site can be opened. The National Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) financing was obtained for some of these projects. At the same time, the Bucharest City Hall submitted applications for funding through the free national programme initiated by the Ministry of Development.

Mayor Dan estimated that in the next period, consolidation works could start for at least two large blocks.

Nicusor Dan mentioned that, based on the new legislation, the consolidation projects can also be done by the District City Halls.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
Un mic asteroid a intrat în atmosfera Pământului şi a fost văzut deasupra Canalului Mânecii – VIDEOn atmosfera Pământului şi a fost văzut deasupra Canalului Mânecii – VIDEO Un mic asteroid a intrat în atmosfera Pământului şi a fost văzut luminând cerul de deasupra Canalului Mânecii, creând un efect uimitor de stea căzătoare, relatează BBC. Meteoroidul de circa 1 metru a fost văzut luni dimineaţă, cu puţin timp înainte de ora 03:00 GMT (5:00, ora României). Utilizatorii reţelelor sociale, mai ales cei din sudul Angliei, au împărtăşit imagini cu roca în flăcări, numită Sar2667. Intrarea acestui mic meteoroid în atmosfera Pământului fusese însă prognozată, ceea ce nu se întâmplă des. Este doar pentru a şaptea oară, notează BBC. Agenţia Spaţială Europeană a scris pe Twitter că acesta a fost „un semn al progreselor rapide în ceea ce priveşte capacităţile globale de detectare a asteroizilor”. Agenţia anunţase anterior că se aşteaptă ca obiectul să atingă „în siguranţă” atmosfera terestră în apropierea oraşului francez Rouen. Organizaţia Internaţională pentru Meteori, o organizaţie non-profit cu sediul în Belgia, a estimat că obiectul cosmic a intrat în atmosfera terestră la aproximativ 4 km de coasta franceză şi a creat un efect de „minge de foc”. Ultimul asteroid despre care s-a emis în avans prognoza că va intra în atmosfera Pământului a fost văzut pe cerul din Ontario, Canada, în luna noiembrie a anului trecut.
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.