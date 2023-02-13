Mayor Dan estimates red plaque buildings could be consolidated in 10 years;landlords' approval still difficult to get

Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan estimates that within 10 years the buildings with seismic risk in Bucharest (the buildings that have a red circular plaque means they are prone to collapse in case of an earthquake) could be consolidated, told Agerpres.

He told a news conference that the legislation which targets the consolidation of buildings has been improved, but getting the agreement of all landlords is still "difficult," especially when we are talking about blocks with several apartments.

"In the first place, this is why we launched hundreds of thousands of square meters of expertise, we must have a real situation of what needs to be consolidated. If there is the money and the fact that the Romanian state has this will to finance everything that means consolidation, probably, as happens in the administration, things proceed relatively slowly, until the world learns, until the world starts to trust, probably we will get there too, under the conditions in which the financing exists, to have hundreds of consolidated buildings per year. And, then, we can think about an interval of 10 years," Nicusor Dan argued.

He mentioned that the Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings with Seismic Risk paid for the expertise of hundreds of buildings in the capital and there are dozens of buildings for which the design has been done, so that the construction site can be opened. The National Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) financing was obtained for some of these projects. At the same time, the Bucharest City Hall submitted applications for funding through the free national programme initiated by the Ministry of Development.

Mayor Dan estimated that in the next period, consolidation works could start for at least two large blocks.

Nicusor Dan mentioned that, based on the new legislation, the consolidation projects can also be done by the District City Halls.