MedLife to issue first digital certificate with secure stamp for Covid antibodies

MedLife will issue, for the first time, through the National Printing House, a unique certificate with a secure stamp for patients who have experienced SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a company's release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

This is in the context of restrictions imposed by the authorities, in order to avoid mass infections with COVID-19, viral pneumonia caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as the growing number of people considered cured.

These certificates will certify the existence of antibodies that protect for a certain period the people cured of COVID-19.

According to MedLife representatives, the company will use these stamps for the historical results of people who have had a positive PCR test, in the context in which there are already countries that condition the entry into their territory of such tests performed in the last 6 months, but not newer than 30 days.

In the medium and long term, MedLife wants to increase the complexity of this project, but also the degree of security. In this sense, the company is already working on a digital identification system with the help of which, based on a bar code, it will be possible to associate a person's identity with the results of coronavirus tests.

The certificate will be available in several languages on request. Subscribers will be able to benefit from this certificate free of charge.

MedLife representatives have shown their readiness to purchase more than one million COVID-19 vaccines out of the EMA-approved ones.