Meeting Ciamba - Slovakian Ambassador in Bucharest; transatlantic and EU relations, on agenda

Secretary of State for Euro-Atlantic bilateral and strategic affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) George Ciamba welcomed on Tuesday the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovakia in Bucharest, Karol Mistrik, informs a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

During the talks were mentioned he intense political dialogue between the two countries and the bilateral relations characaterised by consistency and continuity, both at a high level and a working one and the common desire to consolidate the good traditional relations between Romania and Slovakia were highlighted, reads the release.The two parties took note of the convergence of opinions on the main topical files on the European and international agenda, underscoring both states' interest in strengthening the Romanian-Slovakian cooperation both within the EU and the transatlantic relation.The special symbolism of 2018 was also evoked, marked by the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations, 40 years since the Prague Spring as well as the celebration of the Centennial by the two countries, mentioning the common desire to organise events meant to mark these important moments, MAE further points out.