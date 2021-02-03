Meeting of Romanian and Spanish governments, probably in June/ Spanish ForMin: Agenda, dedicated to the people

The meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments will most likely take place in June this year, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said on Wednesday, stressing that the agenda of the meeting will be "largely dedicated to the people", context in which she voiced her appreciation for the contribution of the Romanian community to the society in her country.

Arancha González Laya held a joint press conference with Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu.

"Although at the opposite farthest points of the European Union, Romania and the Kingdom of Spain have developed strong ties, risen to the level of strategic partnership. We share a strong friendship, facilitated by the presence of a large Romanian community in Spain, which is very well integrated into the Spanish society," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy.

"Today we reiterated the wishes that the Romanian community constantly sends us related to dual citizenship. We understand the legal and constitutional considerations that the Spanish side has. However, we hope that we can find solutions," Aurescu pointed out.

The joint meeting, said Arancha González Laya, "is a first signal that Spain wants to give to Romania regarding the commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership".

"This agenda is largely dedicated to the people. Spain hosts a large community of Romanians, over one million people, whom we welcomed with open arms and their contribution to our society is greatly appreciated. We are talking about people, Romanian men and women, who make Spain richer, but also a more open and tolerant society. As I told you, Mister Minister, we greatly appreciate the contribution of the Romanian population to the Spanish society and we also want to respond to the demands they have forwarded to us in relation to the dual citizenship. We are having talks in this regard so that we can respond to their aspirations," said the Spanish foreign minister.

According to the substantiation note of the draft piece of legislation, "the central moment of cultural events will be the most important Romanian archeology exhibition proposed so far to the Spanish public, 'Dacia - the Romans' last frontier', at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid, which will be organized under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture, through Romania's National Museum of History, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute and the Ministry of National Defense".

There will also be a history of the presence of Romanian culture in Madrid, actions in the public space, such as the "Fiesta" installation, a project designed and realized by architects Attila Kim and Bogdan Ciocodeica, concerts, including a George Enescu anniversary moment, exhibitions (the Romanian - Spanish diplomatic archives, the joint exhibition Romania - Spain, the exhibition of the Memorial to the Victims of Communism.