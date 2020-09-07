Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy/PM Orban: Times of diplomatic adventures upon partisan political order has gone

Reality in Romania has changed for the better for ten months and the times of diplomatic adventures done upon partisan political order has gone, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told the opening of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

Orban said, referring to the pandemic, that Romania had to take some measures that sometimes generated predictable negative reactions from some foreign partners, as today other countries are taking similar decisions regarding our country.

"I believe that for ten months reality in Romania has changed for the better. The times of diplomatic adventures done on partisan political order has gone, the time of developing tensions and wars with cardboard soldiers also I think is over. In Romania there is a democratic government, a government that is deeply committed to defending democracy, respecting all Romania's international commitments, first of all to the strategic partners the US, the EU, NATO, but also to all our partners from all organisations that Romania is a part of. The approach of the Government I lead is an extremely clear approach towards the permanent improvement of bilateral and multilateral dialogue, the strengthening of our presence in organisations and a constantly increased contribution to the decisions taken in the various organisations of which Romania is a part, a clear attitude of a loyal partner at the level of the European Union, at the level of NATO and also a certain predictability in terms of the strategic orientations of the Romanian foreign policy," said Orban.

He conveyed to Romanian diplomats that cooperation in any field should be intensified, noting that Romania is a friendly country.

"You, as ambassadors, consuls general, are the representatives of Romania in the countries where you lead the missions. I think that all these things we talked about must be known at the level of the officials, at the level of the governments of the countries where you represent Romania. Our desire is to have the best possible dialogue, to identify areas of cooperation, to intensify cooperation in any field possible - economic, cultural, university - because Romania is a friendly country, a country that wants to develop international collaboration And that aims to make this intensification of dialogue a constant goal," Orban said.

He also referred to the measures taken by Romania in the pandemic.

"As for the responses to the pandemic that has shaken the international world, we certainly had to take some measures that sometimes generated a predictably negative reaction from some partners, on the other hand, we had to make these decisions, as today, similar decisions are being made by other countries regarding Romania, and we are looking forward to a European position on the means by which we must act according to the level of the spread of the virus and the protection measures in European countries so that we can follow a common law that no longer allows unilateral measures to be taken outside the unity of the European space. In respect to other countries, we have adopted the position adopted by the European Commission (...) so that we have a common action with other countries in the relations with countries that are not members of the European Union," Orban added.

The Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy (RADR) started on Monday, the theme of this year's edition being "The impact of the pandemic on international trends and the Romanian diplomacy's responses."

The meeting, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, runs until September 9 and takes place, for the first time, in online format, via videoconferencing system.