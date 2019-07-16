Melescanu talks at FAC about migration challenges; R Moldova's European path - on sidelines of meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu attended the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) held in Brussels on Monday, a working breakfast having been organized on the sidelines of the event with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Nicolae Popescu as special guest.

The topics on the FAC agenda focused on recent developments in Iran, Iraq, the Central African Republic and the external aspects of migration, a press release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.In the context of developments in the Gulf region, the ministers discussed possible options for maintaining the nuclear agreement with Iran (JCPOA), but also about the post-election developments in Iraq, the cited source shows.The ministers of Foreign Affairs, including the Romanian Minister, addressed the security situation in the Central African Republic and the hybrid threats, assessing how the EU can increase its contribution to stabilizing the country.With regard to migration, the ministers have extensively evaluated recent events in the Mediterranean, agreeing on the opportuneness of keeping a close eye on the topic.The Romanian official mentioned the various initiatives regarding the internal and external aspects of migration, which Romania has actively supported during its presidency of the Council of the EU."Thus, in support of a comprehensive approach, the Romanian Presidency has contributed to concrete results in areas such as managing the situation after the landing of migrants on EU territory, reforming the Common European Asylum System, the return and the Asylum and Migration Fund," the MAE affirms.On the sidelines of the FAC, on the occasion of the working lunch in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Nicolae Popescu, the European officials expressed support for the implementation of reforms in the Association Agreement and conveyed to Chisinau messages of encouragement for the anti-corruption fight and reforming the institutions. The EU support for the European path of the Republic of Moldova has been reaffirmed by the resumption of political dialogue, of bilateral cooperation based on projects and expertise, as well as of financial assistance from Brussels in the upcoming period.Teodor Melescanu reiterated the special relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the constant support for the European course of the neighboring state, based on the implementation of the Association Agreement and the Strategic Partnership with Romania for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova. He also welcomed the measures announced by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission in backing the reforms undertaken by the Maia Sandu government, stressed the need for urgent concrete actions, including unlocking financial assistance, resuming the counseling mission and providing technical support for consolidating the institutions and the rule of law in the Republic of Moldova.The Romanian official also highlighted in this context the legitimate concerns regarding regional security and our country's position regarding the settlement of the conflict in the Transnistrian region, by observing the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova in its internationally recognized borders and without affecting the pro-European vector.The ministers will adopt the Conclusions on Iraq, the EU Priorities at the UN General Assembly, and Turkey's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the press release further mentions.