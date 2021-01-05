Memorandum on rendering Bucharest-based EU cybersecurity centre operational on Gov't meeting agenda

A memorandum on organizational aspects related to rendering operational the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre, the first EU structure to be based in Romania, is on the agenda of the government's January 6 meeting.

According to a release, the memorandum is aimed at designating the coordinating institution and the setting up of an inter-institutional working group tasked with identifying the measures required for the operationalization of the cybersecurity centre.

The memorandum also proposes the Finance Ministry as the institution responsible for the operationalization of the center's headquarters in Bucharest, and the establishment of an inter-institutional working group called GLI Cyber, under the authority of the Finance Minister, that shall identify the measures needed for getting the center operational and approve the elaboration, at a later stage, of the regulatory act for the approval of all expenditures that will be borne by the Romanian state, including those related to rents and utilities, for a period of 10 years.

Romania was designated at the end of 2020 as the EU member state that will host the cyber centre's headquarters.

The agenda of the government's Wednesday meeting also includes a draft decision on the release/appointment of prefects and/or sub-prefects, and can be supplemented with draft regulatory acts from the supplementary list.