MEP Dacian Ciolos: Real reform is not done with excesses, it is done calculated, rationally

I know from my own political experience, both in Bucharest and in Brussels, that change is discussed, negotiated and happens when there is consensus. Real reform is not done with hot temper and excesses. It's calculated and rational when we want to get more than a piece of paper with a text on it," MEP Dacian Ciolos wrote on his Facebook page.

According to REPER MEP, "even if the regret at seeing the drama of the PNL and the one felt at the disintegration of the rest of the opposition are considerable, we must understand that the PSD remains a real danger for Romania's development".

"To the ballet of Marcel Ciolacu [Social Democratic Party's leader, ed. n.] add the rhetorical swagger, for the moment, of George Simion [Alliance for the Union of Romanians' head, ed. n.] and you will see that, if we do not wake up, we will pay dearly, including those who let themselves be enchanted by Simion's coat of arms. Personally, I regret that I ended up here. For the country, it's a disaster," argued Ciolos.

Dacian Ciolos expressed his regret at the current political situation, adding that "to this political failure" he also contributed, as a former leader of USR.

"I can't hide my astonishment in front of the prank that the president of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, is playing with the PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.). I understand that Ciolacu wants to be appointed as prime minister first and only then to discuss the government, ministries and government program. So, goodbye stability, goodbye political agreement. I'm starting over with the distribution of functions and money for parties once Ciolacu is in power, but with the country in full crisis, with holes in the budget, without PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan, ed. n.), with war on the borders, with teachers on strike, with those from the sanitary system preparing to go out on the street. Everything was dust in the eyes," said Ciolos.

"I look at what is happening now with PNL, at former colleagues from USR, at colleagues from REPER and it is very clear to me that, if we want Romania to have another chance, we must change this model. People do not need politics of operetta and emotions, of declaiming victories. They want seriousness, stability and people who keep their word, able to take an active part in society as a partner and not as a maneuvering table", Dacian Ciolos also said.AGERPRES