 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MEP Dacian Ciolos tweets congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on 'decisive victory'

Facebook
Dacian Cioloș Emmanuel Macron Cioloș Macron

Renew Europe Group MEP Dacian Ciolos congratulated Emmanuel Macron on Sunday night on his election for a second term as President of France against his arch-rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

"Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron, for this decisive victory! We, the Renew political family, will be by your side for the next five years in order to carry out the European projects and fight for the flourishing of our nations," Dacian Ciolos wrote on Twitter.

French centrist President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday by an estimated 58.5 percent of the vote, against 41.5 percent for his opponent Marine Le Pen.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.