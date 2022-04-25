MEP Dacian Ciolos tweets congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on 'decisive victory'

Renew Europe Group MEP Dacian Ciolos congratulated Emmanuel Macron on Sunday night on his election for a second term as President of France against his arch-rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

"Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron, for this decisive victory! We, the Renew political family, will be by your side for the next five years in order to carry out the European projects and fight for the flourishing of our nations," Dacian Ciolos wrote on Twitter.

French centrist President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday by an estimated 58.5 percent of the vote, against 41.5 percent for his opponent Marine Le Pen.