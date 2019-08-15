 
     
Metallica donates EUR 250k for #1 Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital of Romania

Metallica

Metallica has donated EUR 250,000 for the erection of the first Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital of Romania, thus joining the #NoiFacemUnSpital / #WeMakeAHospital initiative, on Thusrday announced on Facebook the Daruieste Viata /Give Life Association. 

The members of the band have made the donation through the "All within my hands" Metallica Foundation. 

The reputed musical band performed on Wednesday night in Bucharest, on the Arena Nationala. 

The Daruieste Viata Association wishes to offer an additional chance to the cancer patients of Romania, and to this end, it is erecting the first Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital of Romania.

