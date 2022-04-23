Metropolitan Andrei Andreicut in his Easter pastoral urges believers to pray at least twice a day

The Metropolitan of Cluj, Maramures and Salaj, Andrei Andreicut, launched an appeal to believers to pray during this period of Easter at least twice a day, 10 minutes each, and to attend the service on Sunday.

"The source of holy joy is prayer. We find, with pain, that the man of our times prays little. We should take 10 minutes in the morning and 10 in the evening to pray to God in our home, and on Sunday to participate in the most important prayer, the Mass. I don't know if the contemporary man prays at home, some still pray, and in the Mass only a percentage of the Christians participate, it seems that in our region, in Transylvania, about 20%. So, now, on the occasion of Easter, we urge our believers to pray in the morning and in the evening, in their home, and on Sunday to participate in the Divine Liturgy," said the Metropolitan of Cluj.

In his Easter Pastoral, he talks about the types of joys of man and the importance of each one, according to agerpres.ro.

"Fathers who have meditated on joys divide them into three categories. Starting with the lowest, which are the joys of sin, continue with the middle ones, which are the pure joys and end up with the highest, which are the holy joys. The joys of sin remain small, that is, until the sin is consumed. The alcoholic feels good until he is under the influence of the drink, and then the health remains shaken. Those who use drugs while they are under their influence feel great, but after their long use they become some wrecks. And we could continue with the other passions that subjugate man. Their joys are very small, and their consequences are catastrophic. Pure joys are as good as a man's life. Such joys has the man who manages to realize himself, to have a beautiful mission, to have a happy family, to see his children grow up healthy, to have a quiet house. These joys never leave him as long as he lives, and they only go with him to the tomb. Holy joys are unleashed on earth, they accompany us all our lives, but they pass with us into eternity. Such joy is the joy of the Holy Easter," stressed Metropolitan Andrei Andreicut.