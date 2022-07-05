Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for round of 16 at Bastad tournament (WTA 125)

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), equipped with prizes worth 115,000 euroes, after defeating Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-2.

Buzarnescu (34 years old, world No. 127) achieved victory in one hour and 28 minutes.

Cocciaretto (21 years old, world No. 119) defeated Buzarnescu during their first match, in 2021, during the Billie Jean King Cup 7-5, 5-6 (5).

Buzarnescu won a cheque worth 2,400 US dollars and 15 WTA points, and during the round of 16 she will face off against Chinese player Yue Yuan (23 years old, world No. 152).

Mihaela Buzarnescu also won on Tuesday during the doubles event, alongside Russian player Irina Hrmoaceva, 6-1, 6-1, against the pair formed of Rebeka Masarova (Spain) / Renata Zarazua (Mexico), in just 49 minutes.

The Romanian-Russian pair won a cheque of 1,250 US dollars and 29 WTA points for pairs, and are due to face in the quarterfinals the pairing made up of Valentini Grammatikopoulou (Greece) / Elixane Lechemia (France), seeded fourth.AGERPRES