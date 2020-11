Mihail Vlasov definitively sentenced to 8 years detention

Mihail Vlasov, the former head of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday was definitively sentenced to 8-year detention by the High Court of Cassation and Justice, in a case in which he was accused with using his influence or authority to obtain certain benefits, embezzlement and forgery in documents under private signature.

Mihail Vlasov had been initially sentenced in August 2018 to 9 years and 10 months detention, by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, which sentenced was reduced by the High Court down to 8 years.