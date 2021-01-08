Mildner Steffen, cultural rehabilitation specialist, decorated post-mortem by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has signed a decree for the post-mortem decoration of Mildner Steffen from the Federal Republic of Germany, a former specialist in rehabilitations in the cultural field.

According to the Presidential Administration, in sign of "appreciation for the opening manifested towards our country, for being deeply involved and dedicated in promoting Romania's cultural values", president Klaus Iohannis awarded the National Order "For Merit", post-mortem, in the rank of commodore, to Mildner Steffen, from the cultural sector, from the Federal Republic of Germany.