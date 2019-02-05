Minister-delegate Ciamba, Bulgarian Transport Minister discuss single market

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday had a meeting with Bulgarian Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rossen Jeliazkov, on which occasion the two officials discussed the main files on the European agenda, with a focus on the legislative proposals corresponding to the single market.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry release, the talks took place within the visit the Bulgarian dignitary paid to Bucharest."During the meeting, the two officials approached a series of topical issues on the European agenda, in the context of Romania exercising the EU Council Presidency. The two speakers also tackled aspects related to the main active files on the European agenda, with a focus on the legislative proposals corresponding to the single market," the release reads.George Ciamba reiterated on the occasion the guarantee that, as Presidency of the EU Council, Romania will act as an impartial mediator, for promoting the European agenda of a constructive manner, the release adds.