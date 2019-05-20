Minister-delegate Ciamba to chair GAC meeting on Tuesday

Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will chair a new General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

The agenda will include items such as the Multi-Annual Financial Framework 2021-2027 and the preparation for the European Council of June 20-21, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press statement.

According to MAE, the Multi-Annual Financial Framework, the first item on the agenda of the General Affairs Council meeting will focus on aspects related to the external dimension of the European budget. The second item on the agenda of the ministerial meeting includes preparations for the European Council of June 20-21. European leaders will have an exchange of views on the next institutional cycle, the Multiannual Financial Framework, climate change as well as the European Semester, misinformation, and EU enlargement.