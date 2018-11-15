Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ciamba gives assurances Romania's meeting its commitments

The newly appointed Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, who took office on Wednesday, has given assurances that Romania will meet its commitments, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported on Thursday.

Ciamba took over the coordination of the entire process of preparation for Romania's assuming the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019.

He underscored "the importance of assuming the presidency of the Council of the EU and gave assurances that Romania will meet its commitments made and act as a European partner for the consolidation of the European project."

Ciamba said the MAE team he runs has the resources and the ability to secure a successful EU Council presidency in the first half of next year.

He pointed out that mobilising all the efforts to meet the stated objectives enjoys the support of all decision-makers at national level.