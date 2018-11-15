 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ciamba gives assurances Romania's meeting its commitments

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
george ciamba

The newly appointed Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, who took office on Wednesday, has given assurances that Romania will meet its commitments, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported on Thursday.

Ciamba took over the coordination of the entire process of preparation for Romania's assuming the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019.

He underscored "the importance of assuming the presidency of the Council of the EU and gave assurances that Romania will meet its commitments made and act as a European partner for the consolidation of the European project."

Ciamba said the MAE team he runs has the resources and the ability to secure a successful EU Council presidency in the first half of next year.

He pointed out that mobilising all the efforts to meet the stated objectives enjoys the support of all decision-makers at national level.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Smart Start USA

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.