Minister of Economy: Automotive industry acounts for approximately 28 pct of Romania's GDP

The automotive industry with its more than 500 companies that operate in Romania is an important sector in the Romanian industry and provides approximately 28% of GDP, Minister of Economy Florin Spataru said on Tuesday, in Craiova, at the event occasioned by the official handover of ownership of the Ford Craiova plant to Ford Otosan.

At the same time, Minister Spataru pointed out that the ownership change will bring new projects and investments worth 490 million euros to the Craiova factory, the only facility that will produce both passenger and freight vehicles.

"The automotive industry is an important sector in the Romanian economy. The over 500 companies operating in the automotive industry account for approximately 28% of the Gross Domestic Product. The pandemic has accelerated the electrification process, has developed new projects, which can now be found in Romania, also in Craiova, which lead to the fulfillment of the European goals of refurbishment, decarbonization and also the electrification of the entire automotive industry. This transfer will not only bring an ownership change, but will also bring new projects, investments worth 490 million euros in the Craiova plant and a different development opportunity. (...) We must say that the Craiova plant will be the only factory that will produce both passenger and commercial vehicles. Which is a good thing because we will have this flexibility, this versatility," said Minister Florin Spataru.

He underlined that for the proper use of electric cars, the Romanian state has ongoing projects for the installation of new charging stations, and steps are being taken for the development of supply chains in this economic sector to attract major investments in the battery and semiconductor industry.

"On the other hand, being members of the EU, we are actively participating in the major projects and objectives that we must achieve by electrifying this industry - and the Prime Minister of Romania was saying about the projects envisaged by the Romanian state, to create new charging stations, to develop the infrastructure so that these vehicles that are going to be built in Romania can be bought and used properly at national level. It's no secret that we are actively working to secure supply chains. We are discussing both at the level of the European Commission and with the big investors, to attract major investments in the battery industry, in the semiconductor industry and we have the necessary guarantee that we will be able to come with these ecosystems, which will lead to attracting these supply chains, to shortening these supply lines as much possible, and I understand from Ford's management that, in fact, this is one of the objectives they set themselves, to bring new companies in the area, to develop the supply chain in Romania. The creation of the value chain is a major objective both for us, for the Romanian Government, and for the great players in the industry," said Florin Spataru.

The Minister of Economy also mentioned that Ford Otosan announced major objectives for the Craiova plant, namely investments of 490 million euros, the increase of production from 250,000 vehicles per year to 272,000 vehicles, the creation of new jobs, the development of new capabilities.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, participated on Tuesday in the event occasioned by the official handover of ownership of the Ford Craiova plant to Ford Otosan. AGERPRES